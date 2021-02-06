News

Alleged employment scam: EFCC nabs fake medical doctor

Posted on

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested one Edidiong Emmanuel Inyang, “a fake medical doctor who specialize in employment scam. He was arrested along Ritman University Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.”

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Uyo zonal office, on February 3. According to the statement: “Inyang ran into trouble when his brother-in-law, one Charles Bassey Udonde, whom he had offered to help secure employment with an International Oil Company, petitioned the commission.

It quoted the petitioner as claiming that sometime in 2016, the suspect (allegedly) collected N2.6 million from him for Health and Safety Environment 1, 2 and 3 Certificate, Police clearance, Governor’s Recommendation Letter, Basic Diploma in Occupation Safety, Job Processing Fee, amongst others. “Narrating further, the complainant alleged that the suspect asked him to bring in more people as he had ‘slots’ and wanted to help more people secure employment.

“Convinced, the petitioner involved more people, including his girlfriend, Idongesit Effiong Ekanem. The suspect successfully defrauded his friends of over N10 million for non-existent jobs,” the commission stated.

