Alleged extortion: 15 Road Safety officials arrested – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said 15 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested over alleged extortion of motorists on highways across the country. A statement jointly signed by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua and Mr. Bisi Kazeem, spokesperson of the ICPC and FRSC respectively, said the arrest was affected during a joint security operation conducted on August 12. The statement reads in part: “The officials were arrested on August 12, simul-taneously in Adamawa, Gombe, Ondo and Osun states, respectively, with the extorted money on them, during the enforcement of the sixth phase of ‘Operation Tranquillity’ by officers of ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“The operation, whose aim is to bring an end to extortion of motorists and other unwholesome practices by some FRSC officials, resulted in the arrest of seven officials along the Jimeta township routes and Yola Expressway in Adamawa State. Some money was recovered from them as they were raided while extorting motorists. “Also, members of Operation Tranquillity arrested four FRSC officials in Gombe State, along Gombe township routes, while four others were arrested within Ikare township routes in Ondo State.”

It continued: “The team noted that the officials would sometimes enter vehicles belonging to motorists to negotiate and collect the bribe to avoid being seen by passers-by as well as employ the services of local government revenue collectors as agents to cover their illicit acts. “It was also found in the course of the operation that twopatrolteamsinAdamawa and Gombe states were not involved in any corrupt act as they were caught under surveillance checking documentations and ensuring road worthiness of vehicles.

