Alleged Extra-Judicial Killing: IGP orders probe, prosecution of officers involved

…says justice’ll be served

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officer(s) allegedly responsible for the shooting and killing of a female lawyer in Lagos State, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

The lawyer was said to have been shot dead by a policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of the state.

A statement Monday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the police chief as describing the fatal incident as “unfortunate and sad”.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

“In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...