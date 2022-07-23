News

Alleged fake clerics: Thompson urges Christians to see it as demonic distraction

Posted on

As reactions continues to trail the alleged presence of fake clerics at the presentation of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima, during the week, Rev Ladi Peter Thompson, a strategist thinker and security expert, has urged Nigerian Christians to be focused on what is of more importance and value to the current dispensation and see the incident as mere ‘demonic distraction.’

he said: ‘‘Please let’s get serious! By now the Christian community in Nigeria should know that the nation is at war and such antics are mere demonic distractions calculated to divert our attention from the weightier matters. According to Thompson, who is a Special Adviser to the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Supo Ayokunle; ‘‘If we claim that the Holy Spirit shows us things to come – we should be interceding for the crafty politicians who are being taken in their own craftiness. In fact, the ISWAP is just laughing be-cause some of the politicians have signed their own death warrants by choosing to run with known terrorists’ sympathisers.

‘‘What is more important right now is that blood is being shed all over the country while Goliath is roaring in the battlefield. Standing over nine feet tall in full bronze battle gear, Goliath of Gath terrorised the nation of Israel and mocked them openly. ‘‘Whether they are hiding under the name of the Boko Haram, ISWAP or the Fulani militia, we know that they are all from the same demonic source. They have made themselves giants but these people are nothing but rapists, pedophiles, child molesters, kidnappers, brigands, corrupt politicians, ambitious geriatrics, supremacists and extremists hiding under a religious disguise.’’ He said attention should be on conquering the forces against the country, while lamenting that solution to the security crisis may not be in sight as none of the three top presidential contenders for the 2023 general elections have proffered the right solution to it. ‘‘The bigger problem right now is that none of the main contenders; neither Atiku, Tinubu nor Obi has come up with any security strategy that is remotely adequate to slay Goliath and they are even pretending that they cannot see the giant.’’

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

