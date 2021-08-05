News Top Stories

ALLEGED FINANCIAL MISAPPROPRIATION: Anxiety grips state lawmakers

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

…as EFCC closes down on Ogun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies

There is reportedly palpable fear among state legislators as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to continues to look into the finances of in Ogun, Oyo and Ondo Houses of Assembly. The anti-graft body has been looking into the financial transactions done by the leaders of the Houses of Assembly of the three states over alleged fraud. However, the development has reportedly forced speakers and other officials of the concerned legislative houses to throng the EFCC’s offices, with the development heightening anxiety in other assemblies across the country. Reports last week claimed that the EFCC placed a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the bank account of the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA) of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mrs B. O. Ogundipe, as part of its probe into the purchase of vehicles by the Assembly.

Ogundipe was among the six officials of the Assembly earlier grilled by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC over alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of over N1.3 billion. Other officials interrogated were Kolawole Samuel Kayode (Director of Administration), Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale (Paymaster), Gbadebo Taiwo Temitope Tosin (Officer-in-Charge of other charges), Oyediran Foluke Felicia (former Clerk) and Muraina-Akinola Taiwo Adenike. However, Chairman State House Committee on Information, Kazeem Olayanju, debunked the reports, stating that the Assembly’s account was not frozen by the EFCC. The Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the House had nothing to hide following the petition forwarded to the EFCC against the lawmakers. “I am ready to visit the EFCC if invited. As the Speaker, I will surely answer any question relating to the contract.

We followed due process in the purchase of the vehicles in line with the laid down procedures,” Olayanju said. A former prosecutor with the Special Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Tosin Ojaomo, is said to have petitioned the anti-graft body over the N1billion vehicle contract awarded by Oyo Assembly.

A member of the Assembly, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that: “There is no smoke without fire”, adding that “the investigation is largely political ahead of the 2023 election race”. While stating that the Peoples Democratic Partydominated Assembly is not disturbed about the development, the source said the chamber had nothing to hide before the anti-graft body and the people of Oyo State. Meanwhile, the EFCC has commenced investigation into the major financial transactions at the Ogun State House of Assembly over alleged financial misappropriation.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, confirmed that the EFCC had written to the Assembly, asking for information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015 to date. Also, the immediate past Speaker of the Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, said the probe of the legislature by the EFCC should only involve current legislators. Adekunbi said: “He could not be involved in issues concerning the assembly since they now have new leadership.” Speaking on the development, a former lawmaker in the Assembly said the development had sent warning signals to the state lawmakers being probed by the antigraft commission.

The ex-lawmaker, who is a legal practitioner, said the probes had a way of reshaping leadership in the assemblies, adding that, “Such searchlights will bring fresh tendencies and the leadership usually takes political steps to be in the good books of their supposed detractors within the system.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 vaccine: FCT Minister, others take second jab

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello and the Permanent Secretary and other top officials of the administration yesterday took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the public glare. New Telegraph gathered that this development came to correct the impression created by the two ministers’ secretly taking the first jab twelve […]
News

Tambuwal: Every Nigerian must have national identity card

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state’s indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian identity management system are duly registered.   Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he received the Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Malam Garba Balarabe, who […]
News

No plan to join APC, says Mimiko

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Mimiko, who was the national leader of the ZLP, said there was nothing attractive in the APC that would make him dump his party for the ruling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica