Alleged Financial Misappropriation: Kwara APC suspends LG chair

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Wale Awelewa, has been suspended indefinitely for alleged financial misappropria- tion and incompetence.Rising from a ward meeting held at Epe-Opin, the party passed a vote of no confidence in Awelewa on allegations of misappropriation and diversion of funds belonging to the ward into his private pocket, attempts to frustrate ward meetings, deliberate attempt to disobey party directive on zoning and rotation of elective positions and incompetence, among others. No fewer than 20 out of the 27 members of the ward executives of the party and some stakeholders appended their signature in a statement issued on the suspension of the APC chairman. They warned that if the gross ineptitude, partiality and utmost incompetence that Awelewa had exhibited was not checked and stopped, it could adversely affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming general elections in the area. The APC ward executives also noted that the act of mis- conduct of the party chairman was capable of bringing into disrepute the selfless sacrifices of leaders of the party including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, state leadership of the party and other stakeholders. They alleged that Awelewa had been compromised with his disposition to a particular aspirant over and above others ahead of the primary election of the party instead of him to remain neutral and impartial as expected of a party leader.

