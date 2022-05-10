Metro & Crime

Alleged Financial Misappropriation: Kwara APC suspends LG chair

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Wale Awelewa, has been suspended indefinitely for alleged financial misappropria-  tion and incompetence.Rising from a ward meeting held at Epe-Opin, the party passed a vote of no confidence in Awelewa on allegations of misappropriation and diversion of funds belonging to the ward into his private pocket, attempts to frustrate ward meetings, deliberate attempt to disobey party directive on zoning and rotation of elective positions and incompetence, among others. No fewer than 20 out of the 27 members of the ward executives of the party and some stakeholders appended their signature in a statement issued on the suspension of the APC chairman. They warned that if the gross ineptitude, partiality and utmost incompetence that Awelewa had exhibited was not checked and stopped, it could adversely affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming general elections in the area. The APC ward executives also noted that the act of mis- conduct of the party chairman was capable of bringing into disrepute the selfless sacrifices of leaders of the party including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, state leadership of the party and other stakeholders. They alleged that Awelewa had been compromised with his disposition to a particular aspirant over and above others ahead of the primary election of the party instead of him to remain neutral and impartial as expected of a party leader.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Renal failure: ASP needs N5.3m to live

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

As a sergeant, Lamidi Mukaila arrested bank robbers, after a fierce gun battle, and recovered the stolen money. His unmatched bravery earned him an award from the then Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola of Lagos State. But today, Mukaila, now an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Ikeja, Lagos State […]
Metro & Crime

Court fixes May 30 for BEDC’s motion challenging involvement in disputed debt

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on May 30 hear a motion by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company Limited (BEDC) seeking its exclusion from a suit involving three banks, two firms and others over a disputed debt. Thejudgefixedthedateyesterday following prayers for adjournment by lawyers representing parties in the matter.   […]
Metro & Crime

40-year-old man defiles girl, 11, inserts object into her private part

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Kinsley Ama Orji in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in the area, Chioma (Surname withheld). Orji was said to have defiled the victim at the weekend when he called her to sell moi moi to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica