Alleged forgery: Action Alliance asks court to stop INEC from listing APC, Tinubu on ballot

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A political party, the Action Alliance (AA) Tuesday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ballot paper for the 2023 presidential election.

The opposition party also asked the court for another order restraining INEC from accepting the name of the APC candidate for the election, Bola Tinubu on the presidential ballot paper.

The plaintiff predicated its request on the claim that the APC and Tinubu are not qualified to participate in the election on alleged forgery committed by the latter in 1999.

The plaintiff through its counsel, Upkai Ukairo, alleged that Tinubu forged the University of Chicago certificate he submitted in 1999 in aid of his qualification for the 1999 Lagos State governorship election he won.

Cited as defendants in the suit are INEC, APC and Tinubu.

In a 16-paragraph statement on oath deposed by one Kalu Agu, the plaintiff averred that: “The 3rd defendant is a person who is not qualified for election to the office of President of Nigeria on the grounds of alleged forgery.”

According to the deponent, the 3rd defendant provided false information and attached forged documents in the Form CF 001 he submitted to INEC in 1999 in aid of his qualification for the governorship poll.

The deponent averred that the claim by Tinubu that he possesses Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Chicago and Chicago State University in 1976 and 1979 respectively were false. “The 3rd defendant knew he did not possess all the educational qualifications he listed in the said INEC form,” Agu added.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

