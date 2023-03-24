Alleged Forgery: PDP senatorial candidate files petition against ex-Lagos dep gov, Oluranti

A petition has been filed against the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Adebule Idiat Oluranti over the alleged submission of a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The petition was instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr Adewale Segun Sunday, popularly known as ‘Aeroland’. In his petition designated EPT/LAG/SEN/04/2023 before the Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja, and dated March 18, 2023, against Oluranti, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and INEC as first to third respondents, Sunday alleged that the former deputy governor was not qualified to contest the election. Sunday stated that Oluranti was, as at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election and was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes. He further argued that Oluranti did not possess the educational qualification to contest the election to the Lagos West Senatorial District held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, conducted by INEC. Aside from the former deputy governor, the petitioner alleged that the 3rd respondent (INEC) did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.
Kukah: North Central muslim group warns against inflammatory rhetoric
President North Central Muslim Peace Initiative, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has called for restrain in the inflammatory rhetoric in various quarters and on the social media in reaction to the Christmas message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, saying the issue is unnecessarily over flogged. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, the […]
Kwara: Man in NSCDC net for allegedly hacking brother to death
One Umar Bello has been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly hacking his brother, Abdullahi Bello, to death over minor misunderstanding, according to a statement by the state Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi. Afolabi explained further that the unfortunate […]
Edo decides 2020: Obaseki arrives for accreditation
Cajetan Mmuta, Benin The journey to elect a new governor to occupy the Dennis Osadebay Avenue Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital, began Saturday as large number of voters turned out to cast their votes at various polling units and centers across the 192 wards and 18 local government areas of the […]
