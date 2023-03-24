Alleged Forgery: PDP senatorial candidate files petition against ex-Lagos dep gov, Oluranti

A petition has been filed against the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Adebule Idiat Oluranti over the alleged submission of a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The petition was instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr Adewale Segun Sunday, popularly known as ‘Aeroland’. In his petition designated EPT/LAG/SEN/04/2023 before the Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja, and dated March 18, 2023, against Oluranti, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and INEC as first to third respondents, Sunday alleged that the former deputy governor was not qualified to contest the election. Sunday stated that Oluranti was, as at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election and was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes. He further argued that Oluranti did not possess the educational qualification to contest the election to the Lagos West Senatorial District held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, conducted by INEC. Aside from the former deputy governor, the petitioner alleged that the 3rd respondent (INEC) did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...