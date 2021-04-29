Business

Alleged fraud: AfDB bars Nigerian firm for 3 years

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) yesterday announced the debarment of a Nigerian consulting organisation, Maxicare Nig. Ltd, for three years over alleged fraud in a road project to connect the north-west region of Cameroon with Nigeria. Inastatementonitswebsite, the bank said the debarment took effect from February 23, 2021.

AfDBsaiditsofficeof integrityandanti- corruptionconducted an investigation, which established that Maxicare engaged in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for the constructionof weighstationsandsupply of equipment under the transport facilitation programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki- Enugu road corridor connecting CameroonandNigeria. According to the statement, the project, which was co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the AfDB, is aimed at increasing trade and strengthening cooperation generally between the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and those of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), especially between Cameroon and Nigeria.

