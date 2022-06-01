Alleged Fraud: Court admits Okorocha to N500m bail

A Federal High Court sitting inAbuja, yesterday, admitted a former governor of Imo State and APC presidential aspirant, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to bail in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum. The Federal Government had on Monday arraigned Okorocha before the court on 17 counts bordering on alleged fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion. The court, however, ordered Okorocha to remain in the custody of the EFCC until he perfects the conditions attached to his bail. Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, also admitted to bail Okorocha’s co-accused, Anyim Nyerere. In the case of Nyerere, the court ordered that he should continue on the administrative bail granted him by EFCC, for exhibiting good conduct while on bail. The court ordered that Okorocha’s surety must have a property in Abuja which value is not below N500 million, and the original title documents of the property must be deposited with the Court Registrar. It further ordered that the original title document must be taken to Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS) for verification. Thereafter, the registrar will swear to an affidavit on the report of his findings. In addition, Okorocha’s travelling documents must be deposited with the Court Registrar and that he must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court. The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) must be alerted in writing by the Court Registrar that the passportof theformergovernoris in the custodyof the court and shouldnotbeallowedtotravel out of the country without an order of court. Justice Ekwo held that although bail is at the discretion of the court, however, that circumstances and conduct of the first defendant (Okorocha) will not make the court admit him to customary bail conditions. In the case of the second defendant, thecourtobserved thatsincehedidnottamperor jump his administrative bail given to him by the EFCC, he should remain the same. Justice Ekwo finally ordered that Okorocha should remain in the custody of the EFCC until the bail conditions are met. Meanwhile, the court adjourned trial to November 6,7,8,9,10 and 11. Okorocha, who was arraigned on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the 17 counts preferred against him and six others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The ex-governor, who is currently representing Imo West in the Senate, had initially declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections. He was, however, arrested by operatives of the agency a few hours before his political party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), screened its presidential candidates.

