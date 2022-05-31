News

Alleged Fraud: Court admits Okorocha to N500m bail 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday admitted a former Governor of Imo State and APC Presidential Aspirant, Rochas Okorocha to bail in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

The Federal Government had on Monday arraigned Okorocha before the court on 17 counts bordering on alleged fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion.

The Court, however, ordered Okorocha to remain in the custody of the EFCC until he perfect the conditions attached to his bail.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo also admitted to bail, Okorocha’s  co-accused, Anyim Nyerere.

In the case of Nyerere, the court ordered that he should continue on the administrative bail granted him by EFCC, for exhibiting good conduct while on bail.

 

