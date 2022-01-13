News

Alleged fraud: Court clears ex-PTDF chief, Abubakar

An Abuja High Court in Kubwa yesterday quashed allegations of financial crimes against a former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar (Mirago). Justice Bello Kawu in his ruling also ordered the security agencies to desist from interrogating or prosecuting Abubakar.

A group under the aegis of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria had sued Abubakar, claiming that a Federal Government White Paper had indicted him of embezzling $50 million during his time as PTDF boss. The group, which joined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) as co-defendant, asked the court to order the anti-graft body and other security agencies to implement the recommendations of the White Paper. But in declaring Abubakar innocent, the court held that the White Paper being relied upon by the claimant had been set aside by a Lagos High Court.

 

Our Reporters

