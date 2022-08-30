News Top Stories

Alleged Fraud: Court dismisses application seeking to extradite Kyari to US for trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, dismissed an application filed by the Federal Government seeking to extradite the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to the United States to face trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement, held that the extradition application the government filed through the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), was “incompetent and bereft of merit.”

 

Justice Ekwo further held that the AGF, being the Chief Law Officer of the country, ought to be aware that the Extradition Act forbade the surrendering of a defendant that is already facing trial before a competent court in the country. The court wondered why the AGF approached the court with the extradition application when he was equally the one that issued FIAT to the National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), to prosecute DCP Kyari on drug-related charges.

“The AGF could not say that he was not aware of the pending proceeding against the defendant which was entered against him by the NDLEA,” the trial judge added. He noted that the law was clear that Kyari, having been docked before a court of competent jurisdiction in the country, “shall not be surrendered until such case has been discharged, either by his conviction or acquittal.”

Consequently, the court held that the extradition request was incompetent and deserved to be dismissed.

The court had on June 3, reserved the matter for judgement after it heard from FG’s counsel, Pius Akutah, and that of the embattled Kyari, Nureni Jimoh (SAN).

The FG had maintained that it had met all conditions precedent for the suspended DCP to be sent to the US to answer to a criminal charge that is pending against him. However, on the other hand, Kyari, challenged the legal competence of the extradition request against him.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

