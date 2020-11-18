Metro & Crime

Alleged fraud: Court dismisses Egbegbe, co-defendants' no-case submissions

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed separate motions for no-case submission filed by a film-maker, Olajide Kazeem, alias Seun Egbegbe, and his co-defendants, in an alleged serial fraud charge filed against them by the police.
In a ruling on the motions, Justice Oguntoyinbo held that the police had established a prima-facie case against all the defendants and as such there’s a need for them to put in their defence.
Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 12, 2021, for the defendants to open their defence.
Egbegbe was on April 3, 2017, re-arraigned for the third time alongside Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo, on a 40-count charge of alleged multiple fraud involving N39.09 million, $90,000 and £12,550. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defendants were said to have defrauded about 33 Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Lagos between 2015 and February 2017 by lying to them that they had foreign currencies to sell.
The police alleged, for instance, that on February 2, 2017, Egbegbe and Ayomide fraudulently obtained N2.45 million and £3,000 from one, Alhaji Isa Adamu, in Lagos under the guise that they wanted to sell the naira and buy the pounds.
The other victims are; Mohammed Sanni, who was allegedly defrauded of N2.46 million on January 1, 2016; Jubrila Ado, allegedly defrauded of N1.257 million on September 9, 2016; Hassan Amodu, allegedly defrauded of N600,000 on January 2016 and Sanni Hassan, defrauded of N1.43 million and £2,750 in August 2015.

