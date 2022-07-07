News

Alleged fraud: Court grants Okorocha permission to travel for medical check up

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday granted permission to former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention. Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo who granted the permission ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge was sequel to an application argued Okorocha’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in the receipt times. He submitted that Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial. Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC represented by Chile Okoroma had sought to oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court. While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

 

Our Reporters

