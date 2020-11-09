Metro & Crime

Alleged fraud: Court issues arrest warrant on ex-Eunisell employee

Justice Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered that a Criminal Warrant of Arrest be issued on Chief Executive Officer of IDID Nigeria Limited, Mr Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi, should he fail to appear in court on December 16, when the case of alleged fraud is due for hearing again.
Kenneth Amadi has been charged for allegedly stealing the sum of ₦2.9 billion belonging to Eunisell Limited.
Justice Liman made the pronouncement consequent upon Amadi’s absence from court on November 4, 2020, when the case came up.
When the matter, with Suit no: FHC/L/355C19 – FRN V. Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi & Anor, was called up, A.K Alilu with Ronke Imana and M.A Oladunjoye appeared for the Prosecution, whilst O.G. Akinwale and S.G Ogbogboyibo appeared for the Defendants.
In his ruling, the judge ordered that the Warrant of Arrest be issued, and shall become executory/effective from December 16, 2020, consequent upon the absence of the 1st Defendant (Amadi) from court on the aforementioned date.
In his submission, the defendant’s counsel had informed the court that parties to the suit were attempting to settle the matter, but the prosecution team countered that there was no such thing.
Alilu informed the Court that the 1st Defendant had failed to appear before the court since November 13, 2019, to take his plea.
In response, the judge noted that it has come to his notice that the Defendant has deliberately absented himself from court on all occasions and he frankly wonders who has been advising the 1st Defendant.
The Judge then ordered that a Criminal Warrant of Arrest be issued and shall become executory/effective from the 16th day of December 2020 consequent upon the absence of the 1st Defendant from court on the aforementioned date.
The suit was thereafter adjourned to December 16, 2020, for arraignment

