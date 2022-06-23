Alleged Fraud: Court orders interim forfeiture of Atiku Dasuki’s N90m property

News Top Stories

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the interim forfeiture of a N90 million property linked to Abubakar Atiku Dasuki, who is son to the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Sambo Dasuki. TrialJudge, JusticeEmeka Nwite, gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The court also ordered the EFCC to give a 14-day publishthe- interim-forfeiture order in a national daily and on its website for the interested person(s) to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government Justice Nwite consequently adjourned till July 14 for further hearing.

Prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Adeola, said the property is suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity. He, however, described the property as a seven-bedroom detached duplex with basement and two servant rooms identified as House No. D1064, Brains and Hammers Estate, Apo, Abuja.

In court documents, the EFCC claimed that the owner of the property has agreed to surrender it to the Federal Government. Itstated, inanaffidavit, that “inthecourseof theinvestigation, Abubakar Atiku Dasuki was invited to the Commission where he voluntarily made a statement admitting that he did not execute any contract with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and as such was not entitledtoanymoneyfromthe Officeof theNationalSecurity Adviser(ONSA), including the sum of N90,000,000.00 paid to Brains and Hammers Ltd for the purchase of the sevenbedroom detached duplex with basement and 2 Servant Rooms, House No 01064 at the Brains and Hammers Estate, Apo, Abuja, in the name of Abububakar Atiku Dasuki. “Abubakar Atiku Dasuki, in his statement, voluntarily agreed to surrender the property to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the commission.”

 

