News

Alleged fraud: Court rejects Rochas Okorocha’s bail plea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, refused to admit Sen. Rocha’s Okorocha, who is currently in the EFCC’s custody, to a bail.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, instead, ordered Okorocha, through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), to put the anti-graft agency on notice.

Olanipekun had, in an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/28/2022, prayed the court to grant Okorocha bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on May 25.

The ex-parte motion was dated and filed on May 26.

But Justice Ekwo held that since the matter would be coming up on Monday, May 30, making an order for the release of the lawmaker on bail would be unnecessary.

The senior lawyer also hinted that he had also filed a motion on notice, seeking his client’s bail.

The judge, who fixed May 30 for the hearing of the motions, directed the lawyer to put the EFCC on notice.

Ekwo had, in the last adjourned date, given the anti-corruption commission May 30 as the last time the matter would be adjourned following the EFCC’s complaint that it had been unable to serve Okorocha despite several efforts.

The judge had threatened to strike out the case if the EFCC failed to produce the senator on the next adjourned date, after two adjournments for his arraignment.

Operatives of the EFCC invaded Okorocha’s residence on Wednesday following his refusal to honour the anti-corruption commission’s invitation after he was alleged to have jumped the administrative bail earlier granted to him.

Okorocha was whisked away after a nine-hour standoff and remanded in the EFCC’s custody.

Okorocha, an APC presidential aspirant, is standing trial alongside others on allegations bordering on money laundering while he served as governor of Imo State.

He and others were expected to be arraigned before Justice Ekwo on Monday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Farmer rapes 10-year-old to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 27-year-old farmer, Israel Ikumuyi has raped a 10-year-old girl, Esther Friday, to death in Igbotako area of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. Israel was alleged to have perpetrated the dastardly act when he suffocated Esther to death while covering her mouth with clothe in the bid to prevent her from raising the […]
News

Saraki, Gana canvas for unity in Kogi PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana have emphasised unity and internal democracy as short route for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power in Kogi State. PDP lost the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, but Saraki and […]
News

Aukus: France recalls envoys amid security pact row

Posted on Author Reporter

  France has said it is recalling its ambassadors in the US and Australia for consultations, in protest at a security deal which also includes the UK. The French foreign minister said the “exceptional decision” was justified by the “exceptional gravity” of situation. The alliance, known as Aukus, will see Australia being given the technology […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica