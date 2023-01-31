News

Alleged Fraud: Diezani, ex-Petroleum Minister, moves to reclaim forfeited properties

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

A former Minister of Petroleum under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo to recover her assets that a court had granted a permanent forfeiture order. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on October 24, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to Alison- Madueke, based on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC later in December 2022 called on Nigerians to bid for some property, which had been forfeited to the Federal Government. Some of the properties in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt reportedly be longed to Diezani Allison- Madueke. However, Mrs Madueke in a fresh suit also sought an order extending the time within which she could seek leave to apply to the court for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice issued to conduct the public sale on her property. The suit, which has EFCC as the sole respondent, was said to have been adjourned until May 8 for hearing. The ex-minister in a motion marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/21/2023 dated and filed January 6th by her counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, sought the following five orders from the court. The former minister, who argued that the various orders were made without jurisdiction, said these “ought to be set aside ex debito justitiae. She said she was not given a fair hearing in all the proceedings leading to the orders.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil orders arrests of top officials over riots

Posted on Author Reporter

        Brazil’s judicial authorities have ordered the arrest of top public officials after rioters stormed key government buildings in Brasília. One official, the former commander of the military police, has been arrested, local media reported. The officials also include Brasília’s former public security chief Anderson Torres and others “responsible for acts and […]
News

NNPP: Ogun gubernatorial candidate, Ajadi rates airlines’ maintenance capacity below average

Posted on Author Ibrahim Kegbegbe

Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Olufemi Ajadi, has rated the maintenance capacity of aircrafts operating at Nigeria airports as a primitive system that needs urgent attention. Ajadi made the observation while interacting with Nigerian journalists, upon alighting with his team from an aeroplane with his team. The aircraft in […]
News Top Stories

Stick to issue-based campaigns, Middle Belt Forum tells presidential candidates

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has tasked presidential candidates in next year’s general election to carry out issuebased campaigns that would lift Nigeria out from remaining a Third World nation and place it among developed countries of the world.   National President of the forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica