Alleged Fraud: Diezani, ex-Petroleum Minister, moves to reclaim forfeited properties

A former Minister of Petroleum under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo to recover her assets that a court had granted a permanent forfeiture order. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on October 24, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to Alison- Madueke, based on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC later in December 2022 called on Nigerians to bid for some property, which had been forfeited to the Federal Government. Some of the properties in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt reportedly be longed to Diezani Allison- Madueke. However, Mrs Madueke in a fresh suit also sought an order extending the time within which she could seek leave to apply to the court for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice issued to conduct the public sale on her property. The suit, which has EFCC as the sole respondent, was said to have been adjourned until May 8 for hearing. The ex-minister in a motion marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/21/2023 dated and filed January 6th by her counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, sought the following five orders from the court. The former minister, who argued that the various orders were made without jurisdiction, said these “ought to be set aside ex debito justitiae. She said she was not given a fair hearing in all the proceedings leading to the orders.”

