News

Alleged Fraud: Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji, is to cough out a whopping N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s Special Adviser on Politics, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo, who chaired the committee investigating the current state of the board, disclosed this while presenting a report of the committee to the governor at the Government House, Makurdi, yesterday.

Tarnongo revealed that the committee uncovered huge frauds at the board between 2017 and 2020, the period the investigation was carried out. According to him, the former TSB boss was found to have operated three different bank accounts where various illegal transactions were done at the detriment of the state government, adding that pockets of cases of teachers who withdrew their services from the agency, but were still drawing salaries were also uncovered. Tarnongo said the former TSB helmsman also produced his portraits and compelled school principals in the 23 local government areas to buy them at exorbitant rates.

He called for the redeployment of all directors at the board, including that of Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) heading the ICT unit to “make way for appointment of people with proven integrity, requisite training/ qualifications and experience to inject new blood into the organisation as most of them were ualified. Receiving the report, Governor Ortom decried what he called the high level of impunity in his government, saying that those involved in such acts were doing great disservice to the state.

The governor was particularly referring to Uji, who variously allegedly shunned invitation by the committee to explain issues levied against him while in office. “I want to advise all government appointees, especially those who are still serving and those who have served and left that you will be doing yourself a disservice when government invites you to make clarifications on certain things that concern you and you renege, especially when it comes to fraudulent issues. “This government has sworn to ensure equity, fairness, justice, transparency, accountability, selflessness, reconciliation, unity even you are wrong and you show remorse where it is possible, we will give you a second chance to correct the wrong.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lagos doctors begin warning strike The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 following 344 new successfully treated cases. This was according to the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter account on Sunday. The NCDC had also recorded 571 new COVID-19 […]
News

Buratai: I didn’t collect N250m from Katsina govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Yusuf Burutai, yesterday denied collecting N250 million from Katsina State government during the commissioning of a new battalion in the state on 15th November, 2017, as alleged by a business mogul. Buratai was responding to allegations of collecting the amount by one Shehu Mahadi, a Kaduna-based businessman. The […]
News

Why we sealed off APC Secretariat —Police

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Police Area Commander of Wuse, FCT Abuja, Mureeden A. S. has said the reason for sealing off the National Decretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on credible intelligence that “some persons had concluded plans to forment trouble”. The Area Commander, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat Thursday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: