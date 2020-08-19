Alleged Fraud: Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji, is to cough out a whopping N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s Special Adviser on Politics, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo, who chaired the committee investigating the current state of the board, disclosed this while presenting a report of the committee to the governor at the Government House, Makurdi, yesterday.

Tarnongo revealed that the committee uncovered huge frauds at the board between 2017 and 2020, the period the investigation was carried out. According to him, the former TSB boss was found to have operated three different bank accounts where various illegal transactions were done at the detriment of the state government, adding that pockets of cases of teachers who withdrew their services from the agency, but were still drawing salaries were also uncovered. Tarnongo said the former TSB helmsman also produced his portraits and compelled school principals in the 23 local government areas to buy them at exorbitant rates.

He called for the redeployment of all directors at the board, including that of Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) heading the ICT unit to “make way for appointment of people with proven integrity, requisite training/ qualifications and experience to inject new blood into the organisation as most of them were ualified. Receiving the report, Governor Ortom decried what he called the high level of impunity in his government, saying that those involved in such acts were doing great disservice to the state.

The governor was particularly referring to Uji, who variously allegedly shunned invitation by the committee to explain issues levied against him while in office. “I want to advise all government appointees, especially those who are still serving and those who have served and left that you will be doing yourself a disservice when government invites you to make clarifications on certain things that concern you and you renege, especially when it comes to fraudulent issues. “This government has sworn to ensure equity, fairness, justice, transparency, accountability, selflessness, reconciliation, unity even you are wrong and you show remorse where it is possible, we will give you a second chance to correct the wrong.

Like this: Like Loading...