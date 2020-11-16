Alleged fraud: Ex-FIRS boss, returns to EFCC’s custody

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday continued interrogation of former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office and fraud.

Fowler’s investigation is in connection with “performance bonus fraud” during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, between 2005 and 2013.

A highly-placed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said Fowler was still facing a team of detectives at the Lagos Zonal office of the EFCC.

There were indications that the anti-graft agency may have made substantial progress in its investigation of the case.

“Yes, Fowler returned to our zonal office in Lagos a little before noon, in continuation of ongoing investigation into performance bonus fraud discovered during his Chairmanship of LIRS.

“There is nothing new about it, because this is just a continuation of investigation.

“He was still providing answers to questions by our well-trained crack detectives, as I speak to you now,” the source said in confidence.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comment.

Fowler, who was appointed Chairman of FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, did not get a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December, 2019.