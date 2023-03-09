Alleged Fraud: How ex-CAS, Amosu, diverted N2bn from NAF account – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday revealed to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, as to how the former Chief of Air Staff (CAC), Adesola Amosu, allegedly diverted a sum to the tune of N2 billion from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Emergency Account to a property in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency made the revelation through its witness, Okechukwu Akube, during the continuation of the trial of the former CAS alongside two others. Recall that the Commission had on November 13, 2018, re-arraigned Amosu alongside Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, a former Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, and Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni, a former Director of Finance and 7 Budgeting, on an amended 13 counts bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion. They are also being tried for alleged conspiracy and conversion of the funds belonging to the NAF for their personal use. At the resumption of the hearing on the matter, Akube, who is the first prosecution witness (PW1), was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

