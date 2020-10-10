News

Alleged fraud: I needsix weeks to recover before attending trial, says Maina

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday said he needed about six weeks to recover before he could attend trial in court. Maina, who was speaking from his hospital bed in a video, which surfaced on Thursday, said he was not trying to evade trial, according to an online news portal, TheCable. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Maina’s clarification emerged on a day when reports were rife that the former pension chief has been absent from trial since he was released after meeting his bail conditions.

To confirm this, the senator representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, who is standing as a surety for Maina, had on October 3, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he did not know the whereabouts of the former pension boss. However, Maina’s counsel, Mr. Francis Oronsaye, told the court that his client was at Maitama General Hospital receiving treatment.

Speaking from a hospital bed, Maina said he was not trying to evade trial, but only trying to “get better”. He said: “What the doctors told me is that I’ll need at least six to seven weeks of recovery because it is a knee cap injury.”

Maina also said he suffered a constant rise in blood pressure which affects his head and makes him drowsy. On the issue of asset recovery, Maina said he saw a report, which stated that he would recover N10 billion, but he denied saying so.

He said: “I never told anyone to go and say so. But it is something I can do. I did that during the Jonathan administration and we recovered N1.6 trillion as a committee and dur-ing this administration, I recovered N1.3 trillion. “I can also do that for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Imagine an administration that owes me N65 billion, which is five per cent of my recovery of N1.3 trillion, now putting me up for trial over N2 billion. Do they think Nigerians are stupid?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike gets nod to spend N18bn on flyover, roads dualisation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Executive Council (SEC) yesterday approved N18 billion for Governor, Nyesom Wike for the construction of the fourth Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt, and dualization of roads in the state. The flyover bridge, it was learnt, will be constructed at the GRA Junction along Aba Road, while the dualisation will be carried out […]
News

Tinubu urges prayers for COVID-19 victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday charged Muslim faithful to pray for the quick recovery of COVID – 19 victims, and repose for the souls of those who lost their lives to the pandemic. He gave this charge yesterday during the Eid prayers in Lagos. He appealed to them not […]
News

Okowa: COVID-19 fight needs collective effort for victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Worried by the threat posed by ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of virus in the state and the country.   He made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: