Alleged fraud: IGP docks 50-year-old accountant

As a result of his alleged involvement in fraud, conspiracy, and unlawful eviction, a 50-year-old accountant, Rasak Adeniji, was on Wednesday arraigned by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Adeniji was docked before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate A.O. Olatunbosun on seven counts made against him by the Police Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos.

He was particularly arraigned on allegations of conspiracy, misrepresentation of fact, stealing, and unlawful eviction.

Addressing the court, the prosecution, led by Morufu Animashaun, stated that the defendant (Adeniji), who was the accountant at Damtina Stores Limited, conspired with others at large to commit the offence between September and December 2018 in Lagos.

