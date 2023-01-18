Metro & Crime

Alleged fraud: IGP docks 50-year-old accountant

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

As a result of his alleged involvement in fraud, conspiracy, and unlawful eviction, a 50-year-old accountant, Rasak Adeniji, was on Wednesday arraigned by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Adeniji was docked before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate A.O. Olatunbosun on seven counts made against him by the Police Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos.

He was particularly arraigned on allegations of conspiracy, misrepresentation of fact, stealing, and unlawful eviction.

Addressing the court, the prosecution, led by Morufu Animashaun, stated that the defendant (Adeniji), who was the accountant at Damtina Stores Limited, conspired with others at large to commit the offence between September and December 2018 in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Contractors shut down FCTA,  accuse Perm Sec of corruption 

Posted on Author CALEB CHINEDU ONWE, mnipr

After weeks of coming individually to fight over their unpaid contract sums in the office of the  Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the aggrieved contractors on Monday stormed Area 11,  shutting down the major entrance leading to both the Minister’s and Permanent Secretary’s offices.   The angry contractors alleged they executed various COVID-19 […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab cultists, traffic robbers, recover arms, stolen items

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested suspected traffic robbers, burglars and a cultist in different parts of Lagos State. One of the suspected cultists identified as Nwugo Oforuike (30), a member of Aiye confraternity, who hails from Imo State, was arrested at Mushin on Monday, with one locallymade pistol, one live cartridge, one car key, one Infinix Hot […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari failed to deliver on security, economy – Ortom insists

Posted on Author Reporter

*As scores dump APC for PDP in Benue Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the weekend criticized the President Mohammadu Buhahi-led administration as performing abysmally low particularly in the area of security and the economy. Ortom said the failure of the APC-led government to deliver on those key sectors which it promised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica