Alleged fraud: Kenneth Amadi diverted Eunisell’s N2.9bn, witness restates

A second prosecution witness in the case between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and a former employee of Eunisell Ltd, Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi, Philip Enejo Odekina has said that Amadi allegedly defrauded the company by making customers pay for purchases made based on the company’s invoice through his personal account. Odekina, an accountant with the company made the clarification while testifying before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa in the trial of the defendant over alleged fraud. Kenneth Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion. They are being tried by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. In continuation of the trial of the defendants last Thursday, Mrs Aderonke Imana announced appearance for prosecution; while Mohammed Ndarani (SAN,) led the defence team comprising O.J Akinwale and Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani for the defendants. While being led in evidence by the prosecution, the witness Philip Odekina said that he has been an accountant with Eunisell Ltd for 10 years and is currently the finance manager, adding that as finance manager, he and his team raised waybills and invoices and not the defendant, Kenneth Amadi. He said that as CEO, Kenneth Amadi was only interfacing with the customers with the aim of raising revenue for the company. “Kenneth Amadi was responsible and managing our key customers such as Total, Ammasco, MRS, AZ Petroleum, SPDC to mention but a few,” he said. He further said that as finance manager, he discovered after an audit that their customers paid money into the 2nd defendant’s account and from there, the money was remitted to us. “Kenneth, IDID and another paid money into Eunisell account whereas the company had no relationship with them. “We have relationship with Ammasco, AZ Petroleum, and others. It was usual to pay money to us but not through the defendants. “They all pay money into Eunisell account, but through their incorporated company,” the witness further stated. After their discovery, Philip Odekina said that he made a statement at the Police fraud unit. He identified the statement which was tendered and admitted as exhibit GP.
