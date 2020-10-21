News

Alleged fraud: Kwara Poly warns against false publications

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

T

he Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Engr. (Dr) Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has expressed dismay and disgust over the spate of fake and unsubstantiated fake news against the authority of the institution by “some uncouth and reckless online media”.

A statement by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication Division of the polytechnic, Alhaji Ajibola S. Jimoh, stated this while reacting to allegations of fraud and financial impropriety levelled against the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajia Sadatu Modibbo Kawu, and the polytechnic management by an online media.

The statement said: “The misleading publication was not only an assault on the personalities of the Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education Science and Technology, Hajia Sadatu Modibbo Kawu, as well as the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Engr. (Dr) Salihu S. Yaaru and the Rector; but also a deliberate attempt to sway the minds of unsuspecting members of the public from the laudable efforts of the state government in sanitising the running of tertiary institutions in the state.”

