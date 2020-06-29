Alleged fraud: NANS drags poly rector, Aluko, to EFCC, ICPC

T

he National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly subverting due process and executing projects in the institution through his fronts and private companies, vowed to submit petitions against him at the anti-graft agencies on July 7.

Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta yesterday, NANS Vice-President, Comrade Ojo Raymond, said student leaders and activists would storm the EFCC and ICPC headquarters in Abuja to submit the petitions.

He declared that the attempt to expose the fraud ongoing in the polytechnic resulted in the recent victimisation of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President of the institution, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji.

Olatunji, a HND II Banking and Finance student, was arrested in February by the police over an alleged involvement in cultism and was subsequently suspended by the management of the polytechnic.

But Raymond said having reviewed the report of the fact-finding mission set up by NANS on the allegation of cultism and arrest of the suspended SUG President, the NANS National Executive Council found out that “it is a clear case of victimization to destabilize the Union.”

Raymond said, “We are not unaware of the antics of majority of our institutions administrators in using the instruments of blackmail, victimization and of course, intimidation to destabilize unionism in most of our campuses with pronounced aim of making the Union stooges in their hand.

“The National Executive Council of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) call on His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, through the Honourable Minister of Education, to with immediate effect constitute a high level panel with men of good character to probe on-going projects and projects executed by the Dr. Olusegun Aluko, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

