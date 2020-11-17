Alleged gratification: ICPC arrests 4 NIS officers

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of four Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials, and one other, “for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime’.

Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the the suspects as follows: Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi and Okunda Olawale of NIS and Godwin Agazuwu, an agent of Telly Ship.

According to the Commission, the suspects were arrested in a sting operation, following an intelligence-led investigation into their underhand activities at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

“While Adeda, Abimbola, Eboji and Okunda were at the time of the arrest in possession of seven cartons of frozen fish which were believed to be proceeds of gratification collected from a vessel flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish which berthed at the Port, the fifth suspect, Agazuwu, was responsible for buying the frozen fish from the officers,” she said.