Alleged Harassment: Rep reports Taraba gov to Buhari

The House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security Chairman, Usman Danjuma Shiddi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to save opposition party candidates in Taraba State from alleged harassment by Governor Ishaku Darius.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 Taraba South senatorial election accused Ishaku, who is the candidate of the PDP for the polls, of using the police and other security officials to fight his opponents.

Addressing a press conference in Abujaatthe weekend, Shiddi, who represents Ibi/ Wukari in the House of Representatives, alleged that the Director General of his campaign team and some of his supporters were arrested for frivolous reasons.

The legislator said: “I have not seen where you write a petition where you are alerting security agencies of a crime that is about to be committed and now instead of the police investigating the matter, they turn against you that wrote the petition.

“I am crying out to President Muhammadu Buhari, the security agencies, and the judiciary, to quickly rise to save democracy in Taraba. If nothing is done, I don’t know where we are heading to.”

He added: “I want to say today that democracy is about to somersault in Taraba. Governor Ishaku Darius has been so impatient with the opposition and is assaulting democracy in Taraba, particularly Southern Taraba. And to us, he is testing the waters. And if he goes scotfree in what he is doing, we do know what we would do as the election approaches.

“As I speak today, my campaign DG, Dantani Meshach, is still under detention in prison. After the bail was reviewed, the magistrate court granted him bail. The High Court issued another warrant again for his custody for charges that were political.

“They called my DG a lot of names, comparing him to Gana in Benue, and there are no records to show where he kidnapped, killed, or did anything wrong anywhere.

This same fellow assisted them, was working for them and he (governor) won the election in 2019. Now because he does not work for them, he has become a bad person.”

