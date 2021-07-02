Alleged high-handedness: Angry youths barricade NDDC office with casket

Youths from Oguta and Ohaji-Egbema, the two oil-producing Local Government Areas in Imo State, yesterday barricaded the entrance to the office of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Owerri, the state capital, over what they described as non-performance and diversion of contracts meant for the two oil-producing local government areas in the state.

The youths, numbering over 120 blocked the entry gate to the Commission located along Port Harcourt Road with a casket, while carrying placards with various inscriptions, such as “Return our diverted NDDC projects now”, “Avu- Etekwuru Road is a death trap”, “No Electricity in our Area.” The leader of the youths, Barry Nwabueze, who is also the youth leader of Oguta Local Government said that they were at the Commission to demand the urgent implementation of road contracts that were remorselessly abandoned by the Commission and for immediate employment opportunities for the youths of the two oilbearing local governments. He revealed that during the recent employment that was carried out by the Commission, none of the newly employed staff was from the state or from the two LGAs where the oil is coming from.

The youth leader also lamented that projects that were embarked upon over 15 years ago by the Commission are yet to be completed. But, while responding, a State Director in the Commission, Tony Okanne, who represented the Managing Director, assured the youths that their demands would be conveyed to the Managing Director for urgent attention.

Like this: Like Loading...