News

Alleged high-handedness: Angry youths barricade NDDC office with casket

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Youths from Oguta and Ohaji-Egbema, the two oil-producing Local Government Areas in Imo State, yesterday barricaded the entrance to the office of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Owerri, the state capital, over what they described as non-performance and diversion of contracts meant for the two oil-producing local government areas in the state.

The youths, numbering over 120 blocked the entry gate to the Commission located along Port Harcourt Road with a casket, while carrying placards with various inscriptions, such as “Return our diverted NDDC projects now”, “Avu- Etekwuru Road is a death trap”, “No Electricity in our Area.” The leader of the youths, Barry Nwabueze, who is also the youth leader of Oguta Local Government said that they were at the Commission to demand the urgent implementation of road contracts that were remorselessly abandoned by the Commission and for immediate employment opportunities for the youths of the two oilbearing local governments. He revealed that during the recent employment that was carried out by the Commission, none of the newly employed staff was from the state or from the two LGAs where the oil is coming from.

The youth leader also lamented that projects that were embarked upon over 15 years ago by the Commission are yet to be completed. But, while responding, a State Director in the Commission, Tony Okanne, who represented the Managing Director, assured the youths that their demands would be conveyed to the Managing Director for urgent attention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group preaches peace at Nigeria @ 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group–Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has blamed the nation’s leaders for the woes bedeviling the nation at 60, saying the greed of past leaders had brought the country to its kneel. It said this yesterday in its goodwill message to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary. The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade […]
News

A’IBOM GOV’T SATISFIED WITH PACE OF WORK AT CAR ASSEMBLING PLANT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing at the Car Assembling/Manufacturing Plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam in Itu Local Government Area. The government also expressed hope that when fully operational, the automobile plant being constructed by MIMSHAC/ Merkavim Transportation Technologies, will create more employment opportunities for Akwa […]
News

‘Losing battle’: Philippine doctors, nurses urge new COVID-19 lockdowns

Posted on Author Reporter

    More than a million Philippine doctors and nurses, saying the country was losing the fight against COVID-19, urged President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday to reimpose strict lockdown in and around Manila. In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses, warned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica