Alleged human rights abuses: US may reconsider sale of arms to Nigeria

There were strong indications last night that the United States might have concluded plans to halt a proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria, following mounting concerns about the Federal Government’s unpleasant human rights record.

New Telegraph reliably gathered the development stemmed from the fact that some US lawmakers believe that the proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria may not augur well for the US government since the military is still grappling with multiple security crises at once. Some of the crises, according to US officials and congressional aides familiar with the matter, include the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, robbery and killings across the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the halt was from some top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who were said to have delayed clearing the proposed sale of the 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters and its accompanying defense systems to the Nigerian military.

According to some US officials and congressional aides familiar with the matter, the deal is said to be worth about $875 million. Mr. Robbie Gramer, a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy with a Twitter handle: Twitter: @R, according to the report, authored the publication, which was published by Foreign Policy magazine in the US.

In the report, highlights were given on the behind-the-scenes controversy of the proposed arms sale, which further illustrated a broader debate among Washington policymakers over how to balance national security with human rights objectives.

The hold on the sale also showcased how powerful US lawmakers wanted to push President Joe Biden’s administration to rethink America’s relations with Nigeria amid overarching concerns that President Muhammadu Buhari is allegedly drifting towards authoritarianism as his government is besieged by multiple security challenges, including a jihadist insurgency.

The report quoted that: “Nigeria is on the front lines in the battle against Boko Haram, one of the world’s deadliest terrorist groups, and plays a role in U.S. and international efforts to roll back extremist groups in the Sahel region of West Africa.

“But Western governments and international human rights organizations have ramped up their criticisms of the Nigerian government, particularly in the wake of its ban on Twitter, systemic corruption issues, and the Nigerian military’s role in deadly crackdowns on protesters after widespread demonstrations against police brutality last year.”

However, the Chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, called for a “fundamental rethink of the framework of our overall engagement” with Nige ria during a Senate hearing with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June.

Both Menendez and Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, both placed a hold on the proposed arms sale, according to multiple US officials and congressional aides familiar with the matter, who spoke to Foreign Policy on condition of anonymity.

The details on the proposed sale were first sent by the US State Department to Congress in January before then-former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, according to officials familiar with the matter.

In addition to the helicopters, the proposed sale included 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation, 14 militarygrade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell, and 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon systems –laser-guided rocket munitions, according to information sent by the State Department to Congress and reviewed by Foreign Policy.

The State Department describes the US-Nigeria relationship as “among the most important in sub-Saharan Africa” and has provided limited funding for various military training and education programmes.

In view of these, the Nigerian Embassy in Washington was contacted was said to have been contacted but, however, failed to return a request for comment.

In the past, the Nigerian military has dismissed reports on human rights abuses by its soldiers as baseless and accused human rights groups of undermining the military’s resolve to combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, some experts said the United States should hit the pause button on major defense sales until it makes a broader assessment of the extent to which corruption and mismanagement hobble the Nigerian military and whether the military is doing enough to minimise civilian casualties in its campaign against Boko Haram and other violent insurrectionists.

Judd Devermont, Director of the Africa programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank, said: “There doesn’t have to be a reason why we don’t provide weapons or equipment to the Nigerian military.

“But it has to be done with an assessment of how it will actually, one, change the direction of conflict in Nigeria, and, two, that they will use it consistent with our laws. In both cases, it’s either a question mark or a fail.”

“There is a culture of impunity that exists around abuses by the military,” said Anietie Ewang, the Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Ewang cited the Nigerian military’s killing of unarmed protesters during the country’s massive #EndSARS demonstrations against police corruption and brutality last year as well as cases documented by human rights organisations of abuses in the military’s campaign against Boko Haram.

“I’m sure it’s a difficult situation. There are so many conflicts springing up across the country now,” Ewang said. “The authorities, I presume, are trying to do the best they can to save lives and properties.

But this must be done in accordance with human rights standards. You can’t throw one out just to be able to achieve the other.”

Like this: Like Loading...