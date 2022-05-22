Alleged incitement: Soyinka calls for removal of Abuja Chief Imam

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Whole Soyinka, has called on relevant authorities to remove – without delay – the Chief Imam of National Mosque in Abuja,, Prof. Ibrahim Maigari, over alleged incitement. Soyinka made the call, Saturday, in an address he delivered at the launching of the memorial publication of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, at Ladi Kwari Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. While describing the Chief Imam as an “apostate of the creed of humanity, the Professor of Dramatic Arts, said tolerance must be the watchword in a country that is suffocating under the weight of insecurity, literally speaking. Sunday Telegraph recalls that a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Miss Deborah Samuel was, over a week ago, killed over alleged blasphemy. “That apostate of the creed of humanity, Professor Maqari, must be removed from office,” Soyinka said. According to him: “It is no longer sufficient for all to declaim that Islam is this and that, that the Sharia is thus and thus, that Prophet Mohammed set this or that example and made this or that humanistic pronouncement. “We have gone beyond theocratic rhetoric that merely pays lip service to civilized norms. Let all pietistic denunciations be backed by affirmative action. “The Grand Seer of Abuja mosque should be hounded from office. He should be tried under any existing laws that approximate hate rhetoric, incitement to murder and abuse of office. “The alternative position is that Professor Ibrahim Maqari is the acknowledged Oracle of Islamic Ethics. Between the two, a choice must be made, a choice that is both moral and constitutional. Both the Sultan and Professor Maqafi cannot be right. “And that choice does not belong to any esoteric domain. It is not grounded in privileged, hermetic caucuses of religious doctrine and interior revelations. It is not subject to spiritual pietism. It is straightforward: either murder is criminal and abhorrent, or it is a legitimate pastime, to be indulged at whim and by any. “What exactly is “blasphemy” in a polity of religious pluralism? Presumably the twenty-four heroic lawyers who have sprung to the defence of the accused killers will also take up that question and enlighten us along the exposition of their briefs.”
