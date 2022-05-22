News Top Stories

Alleged incitement: Soyinka calls for removal of Abuja Chief Imam

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Whole Soyinka, has called on relevant authorities to remove – without delay – the Chief Imam of National Mosque in Abuja,, Prof. Ibrahim Maigari, over alleged incitement. Soyinka made the call, Saturday, in an address he delivered at the launching of the memorial publication of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, at Ladi Kwari Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. While describing the Chief Imam as an “apostate of the creed of humanity, the Professor of Dramatic Arts, said tolerance must be the watchword in a country that is suffocating under the weight of insecurity, literally speaking. Sunday Telegraph recalls that a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Miss Deborah Samuel was, over a week ago, killed over alleged blasphemy. “That apostate of the creed of humanity, Professor Maqari, must be removed from office,” Soyinka said. According to him: “It is no longer sufficient for all to declaim that Islam is this and that, that the Sharia is thus and thus, that Prophet Mohammed set this or that example and made this or that humanistic pronouncement. “We have gone beyond theocratic rhetoric that merely pays lip service to civilized norms. Let all pietistic denunciations be backed by affirmative action. “The Grand Seer of Abuja mosque should be hounded from office. He should be tried under any existing laws that approximate hate rhetoric, incitement to murder and abuse of office. “The alternative position is that Professor Ibrahim Maqari is the acknowledged Oracle of Islamic Ethics. Between the two, a choice must be made, a choice that is both moral and constitutional. Both the Sultan and Professor Maqafi cannot be right. “And that choice does not belong to any esoteric domain. It is not grounded in privileged, hermetic caucuses of religious doctrine and interior revelations. It is not subject to spiritual pietism. It is straightforward: either murder is criminal and abhorrent, or it is a legitimate pastime, to be indulged at whim and by any. “What exactly is “blasphemy” in a polity of religious pluralism? Presumably the twenty-four heroic lawyers who have sprung to the defence of the accused killers will also take up that question and enlighten us along the exposition of their briefs.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs reject Electricity Bill, insist on decentralization

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked against the moves by the Senate to amend the Electricity Act through the Electricity Bill.   The bill is due to be presented before the Senate today. NGF’s Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi said in a letter to the Senate Committee on Power that the bill […]

Shonekan
News

Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Sanwo- Olu, others attend Shonekan’s funeral

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

He lived an extraordinary life –VP Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians yesterday spoke glowingly about former Head of Interim National […]
News

Delta 2023: ‘Zoning of governorship seat’ll entrench peace

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Political leaders in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have stated that zoning of the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections would go a long way in bringing about unity and peace to the polity of the state. They disclosed this when members of the DC-23 paid a consultation visit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica