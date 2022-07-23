Alleged infedelity: Court sentences man to death for killing girlfriend

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced a 31 – year-old man to death for killing his 22 years old girlfriend over accusation of infidelity. Ubon Udo Edet, a native of Use Ndon in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was condemned yesterday by Justice Ntong Ntong, having found him guilty of murder of one Emem Effiok James from Ikot Anyan Itam in Itu Local Government Area.

Edet, an aluminum fabricator, has been living with his girlfriend, a patent medicine dealer at 2, Joshua Uwa Street, Ekit Itam in Itu for about two years until their love turned sour on December 6, 2018, when Ubon said he suspected his fiancée of having an affair with his neighbour, one Nsisong.

In a judgment read for three hours, the trial Judge, Justice Ntong Ntong, sentenced the accused to death by hanging. In his ruling, the judge commended the dedication to duty by the police prosecutors of the case, saying; “How I wished all the police officers in Akwa Ibom in particular and Nigeria in general, will always emulate these officers: Inspector Emmanuel Udobong and Inspector Peter Robert to always conduct discreet and thorough investigation of any matter assigned to them. ‘‘Our society needs this kind of gentlemen par excellence. Police investigation assists the Court to do substantial justice and in this case, I am satisfied with the report of the investigation made by the police in this case.”

