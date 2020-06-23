Alleged infidelity: Husband stabs wife to death, kills self

A

father of two identified simply as Femi has reportedly stabbed his wife to death over alleged infidelity at the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The man thereafter committed suicide by drinking Sniper.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Victory Park Estate, Lekki.

It was learnt that Femi had been questioning his wife over the paternity of their second child.

A resident of the area said the couple moved into the estate three weeks ago with their two young children but not much was known about them.

The resident said a day before the incident the couple were spotted jogging together in the estate with other residents.

He said: “On Sunday, neighbours close to the couple’s apartment heard loud music emanating from their home and this lasted for many hours, but they were not comfortable with the noise.

“The neighbours then went to the estate security gate to complain about the loud music and insisted the estate guards should go to the apartment and caution the couple.”

According to the resident, the guards went to the couple’s compound to appeal to them to turn down the volume of the music coming from their apartment but saw the wife’s sister downstairs with the couple’s two children.

He added: “The wife’s sister immediately went upstairs so that she could inform her sister and the husband about the complaint laid by the guards. She knocked several times but nobody responded.

“After waiting for some time, the sister and the guards decided to pull the door to their room down. To their surprise, they were greeted by a horrific sight of the couple in a pool of blood on the ground.”

The source said after killing the wife, the husband also took his life.

“It was a premediated act, because when they got into the couple’s room, they saw different types of knives.

“The woman’s legs and hands were bound and her mouth shut with a cellotape. While the husband used a clipper to shave her hair, stabbed her head, her eyes, stabbed her multiple times with the different knives found in their room,” he stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said homicide detectives had sealed up the place.

He said: “They have commenced investigation. The corpses of the man and the woman have been moved to the hospital for an autopsy.

“Two kitchen knives were found there and two bottles of Sniper. The woman had injuries from stabbing while foams were coming out of the man’s mouth who is suspected to have taken those Sniper.

“Investigation is ongoing on the matter.”

Like this: Like Loading...