Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter: Medical doctor arraigned

As a result of his alleged involvement in the involuntary manslaughter of a patient, a medical doctor, Oyeyinka Oyetunde was on Tuesday arraigned before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

He was brought before the court by the Lagos State Government which informed the judge that Dr Oyetunde committed the offence on June 16, 2020, at 1, Ajibade Oke Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

The prosecution further stated that the doctor failed to administer care to a certain Uchenna who is now deceased.

But he pleaded not guilty to a count charge of involuntary manslaughter, which the Lagos State Government insisted that it offends Section 229 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, in his argument for bail, Dr Oyetunde’s counsel, Abayomi Omotunbora asked the court to allow his client to continue on the administrative bail granted him by an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate G.O. Abayomi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...