Alleged kidnapping: Court to deliver judgement in criminal charge against Evans September 19

Barring any last-minute changes, an Ikeja Special Offences Court will deliver judgement on the kidnapping allegations made against suspected kidnap merchant, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans on September 19. The court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, arrived at the decision, after parties adopted their final written addresses.

In adopting his final address, Evans, through his lawyer, Emmanuel Ochai, called for inquiry into the death of three witnesses in police custody during the trial of the kidnap kingpin. The defence equally informed the court that the three witnesses which were standing trial with the two died in police custody and that no autopsy was done to reveal the circumstances of their deaths, adding that the fact that they died in custody whereas they were hale and hearty when they were arrested by the police raises serious questions into the confessional statements obtained from the leader of the gang.

