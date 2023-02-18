News

Alleged Killings: IGP constitutes probe panel

Worried by allegations of “unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extra- judicial killings’ leveled against officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command on social media platforms, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has set up a special panel to investigate the case. A statement, Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the officers involved in the alleged professional misconduct appeared at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, for commencement of interrogation. This was as he further disclosed that the probe will be conducted by the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit.

“In light of the serious allegations leveled against the officers – CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command; SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS, they reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja today Friday 17th February, 2023, on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.

“The Force enjoins any member of the public who has had experiences or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extra-judicial killings by the officers in question, to forward same with detailed information. via mobile number 08036242591, or by email via pressforabuja@police. gov.ng, igpmufhq@npfc4i. com to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation. “The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, even as he promises that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted to any officers found guilty accordingly”, Adejobi said.

 

