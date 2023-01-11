Alleged Land Fraud: Judge stops real estate firm, UPDC, from tampering with disputed property

The High Court of Lagos State, presided over by Justice O Sule-Amzat has stopped a real estate firm, UACN Property Development Company Plc. (UPDCPlc.) from dissipating, disposing, or tampering with a parcel of land measuring 5, 306. 989 square meters, situated along Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed against it.

The judge arrived at the decision while handing down a bench ruling on an application for a preservative order on the said landed property brought before the court by one Oluwafemi Ayodele through his team of lawyers, who include: Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Kolawole Salami, Ademola Adefolaju, and Tobiloba Oyewole.

In his ruling, Justice Sule-Amzat held that: “I have listened to the Learned Silk, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) praying the court for a preservative order to maintain status quo in order to forestall the dissipation of the ‘res’. I have taken cognisance of the fact that the preservation of the ‘res’ would serve the better end of justice.

“I am also mindful that there is a need to hear the other side and prevent the breakdown of law and order, parties in this suit are hereby ordered to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of this suit.”

