Alleged Land-Grabbing: Awoyaya landowner petitions Lagos CP, Army

A landowner in the Awoyaya area of Ajah, Lagos State, Alhaji Alatoye Azeez has petitioned the State Commissioner of Police and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigeria Army over what it described as the invasion of his building site and subsequent harassment of his workers by soldiers.

 

The petition which was filed by his lawyers, BADR M. B & CO and addressed to the two senior officers and dated February 21 and March2 respectively, specifically accused a senior military officer: A Major General, name withheld, of unprofessional act by aiding and abetting a certain woman, name withheld, who was allegedly indicted for land grabbing.

 

According to the petitions, the woman claimed to have deposited N6.5 million out of the N80 million leaving a balance of N73.5million payable to the traditional land owners for 100 acres out of the 207 acres of the Salami Aiyelo Family.

 

Instead of paying up the balance, she employed the services of the Major General to send the family members away from the land and attack other buyers from the acquired land.

 

However, the traditional landowners countered her claim, stating that neither her nor the Major General acquired a piece of land from them (the landowners). It was gathered that on February 12, military officers in their numbers invaded the construction site of Alhaji Azeez and arrested the workers, took them to woman’s house and brutalised them. This was after the soldiers had allegedly pulled down the fence of the building measuring about 2.160 feet on one side.

 

The first petition addressed  to the Commissioner of Police stated, “On Saturday, February 12, 2022, workers engaged by our client on his acquired six acres of land to work were already on-site early that morning, when suddenly officers numbering about seven in military camouflage drove a military pickup van with registration number DHQ-239 swooped on them and marched them out of the land to the apartment, falsely imprisoned them in order to mercilessly torture and beat them black and blue without stating what offence they have committed.

 

“The matter was thereafter reported to the office of the Military Police at the Bonny Camp, Ikoyi where three military policemen accompanied our client to Godwin Estate residence of the woman on Sunday, February 13, 2022.”

 

