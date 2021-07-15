News Top Stories

Alleged manipulation: I received 900 texts a day on Electoral Bill –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday claimed that “rabblerousers” were blackmailing the leadership of the National Assembly over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill awaiting passage. According to him, he received over 900 text messages in one day accusing him of manipulating the contents of the bill after his telephone number and that of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, published in the process. He advised those attacking the Senate to approach their representatives in the two chambers of the National Assembly to have an impact on the legislation.

Lawan stated these after a report on the bill was laid before the chamber. The report on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 was laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya. Lawan, however, said the National Assembly could only consider aspects of the amendment bill contained in the committee’s report presented for consideration. He said, “There are various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the National Assembly has tampered with the report of the committee on INEC.

“Some of those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly are innocently misinformed; some are simply mischievous and rabble-rousers. “This is the first time this report is laid here. This is the decision of the committee on INEC and, therefore, whatever will be discussed or considered about the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the Senate here. “If anybody feels very strongly about anything, lobby distinguished Senators to canvass your position, rather than blackmail our leaders, because my telephone line and that of the Honourable Speaker were published. In one day, I received over 900 messages, saying we had manipulated this, we didn’t. “We will do what is right, we have our procedures and lobbying is part of democracy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said there would be a recurrence of some 2020 events in the New Year. Adeboye made this prediction in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3 am yesterday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9 pm on […]
News

Okowa guarantees pension rights, benefits for Ibori, Uduaghan, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend said the 2019 law on pension rights and benefits for tenure completion of former governors and their deputies as amended to accommodate former acting governors, would not be tampered with during his administration. The governorsaidhis counterpartinLagosState, MrBabajideSanwo- Olu, wasonhisown since the Centre of Excellence and the Big […]
News

Ramadan: Okorocha charges Muslim faithful to pray for improved security

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to wish all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan (fasting period). Specifically, Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, enjoined Muslim Ummah across the country, to seek God’s intervention over the growing insecurity in the country. In his goodwill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica