Alleged manipulation: I received 900 texts a day on Electoral Bill –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday claimed that “rabblerousers” were blackmailing the leadership of the National Assembly over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill awaiting passage. According to him, he received over 900 text messages in one day accusing him of manipulating the contents of the bill after his telephone number and that of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, published in the process. He advised those attacking the Senate to approach their representatives in the two chambers of the National Assembly to have an impact on the legislation.

Lawan stated these after a report on the bill was laid before the chamber. The report on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 was laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya. Lawan, however, said the National Assembly could only consider aspects of the amendment bill contained in the committee’s report presented for consideration. He said, “There are various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the National Assembly has tampered with the report of the committee on INEC.

“Some of those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly are innocently misinformed; some are simply mischievous and rabble-rousers. “This is the first time this report is laid here. This is the decision of the committee on INEC and, therefore, whatever will be discussed or considered about the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the Senate here. “If anybody feels very strongly about anything, lobby distinguished Senators to canvass your position, rather than blackmail our leaders, because my telephone line and that of the Honourable Speaker were published. In one day, I received over 900 messages, saying we had manipulated this, we didn’t. “We will do what is right, we have our procedures and lobbying is part of democracy.”

