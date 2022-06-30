Alleged Misconduct: 130 CPs, ACPs, others face Force Disciplinary C’ttee

A total of 130 senior police officers are currently “standing trial” before the Force Disciplinary Committee(FDC) sitting atthe LouisEdetHouse, Abuja, over cases bordering on alleged indiscipline. According to a statement, yesterday, bythe Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the disciplinary panel, which comprises the seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Secretary, as its scribe, began its session on June 28, and will hold till tomorrow, July 1.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed confidence in the Deputy Inspectors- General of Police overseeing the Committee to ensure dispensation of justice in all the cases before them. The affected officers include two Commissioners of Police, (CPs); three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs); 11 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs); 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs); 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs); and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

The officers, the FPRO noted, “are from all over the country with Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM).” He explained that the committee will be reviewing the disciplinary cases instituted against the senior police officers, with a view to determining their culpability or otherwise. “Upon conclusion of proceedings and hearing of evidences, recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

“The IGP equally assures that the Force is deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.” Meanwhile, the Force Headquarters is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardisation and upgrade of the Force identification system, to be known as e-Warrant Card. “The e-Warrant Card would provide seamless identification of officers all over the country as well as eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations, personating themselves to be police officers. “The project which commenced with the approval of the IGP is being carried out by Police ICT experts attached to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters, Abuja, Adejobi said.

