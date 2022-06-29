Alleged Misconduct: 130 CPs, ACPs, others face Force Disciplinary C’ttee

A total of 130 senior police officers are currently ‘standing trial’ before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) sitting at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, over cases bordering on alleged indiscipline.

According to a statement, Wednesday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the disciplinary panel, which comprises the seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters, as well as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary as its scribe, began its session on Tuesday, June 28, and will hold till Friday, July 1.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed confidence in the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police overseeing the committee, to ensure dispensation of justice in all the cases before them.

The affected officers include two Commissioners of Police, (CPs) three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs); 11 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs); 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs); 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

The officers, the FPRO noted: “Are from all over the country with Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM).”

He explained that the committee will be reviewing the disciplinary cases instituted against the senior police officers, with a view to determining their culpability, or otherwise.

