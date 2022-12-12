Alleged misconduct: Dust over NBA, BOB Chairman face-off

“Crisis unhealthy, bad for legal profession”

For the second time in six months, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), had last week, called for the resignation of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) as the Chairman of Body of Benchers (BOB) over allegation of professional misconduct levelled against his law firm. These calls have however elicited mixed reactions among lawyers. While some were in support of the NBA, others kicked against the move. Tunde Oyesina reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views over a fresh call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to step down from office over allegation of professional misconduct levelled against his law firm.

While some lawyers are backing the NBA on the move, others kicked against it .

An allegation had earlier broke in June that one, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde, a Partner in the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co has written to Saipem SA and Saipem Nigeria Limited, in an attempt to steal a client from another law firm, Ajumogobia & Okeke, claiming his firm’s leading partner, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) is close to Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges. Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum, had then demanded an apology from Olanipekun & Co., describing the move to steal one of his clients as unprofessional.

Adekunbi had written a letter titled, “USD 130million claim in Nigeria – Rivers State Government vs Saipem SPA, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited and Ors.”,to Saipem Nigeria Limited. In the letter addressed to Mr Caio, Adekunbi attempted to take the Saipem case from the law firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke for his law firm Olanipekun $ Co.

The letter reads, “I trust you had a good weekend and you are doing well, despite these somewhat challenging times at SAIPEM. “My name is Adekunbi Ogunde and I am a Partner leading the oil and gas practice area in Wole Olanipekun & Co. “I am writing specifically in relation to the ongoing USD130 million case at the Rivers State High Court brought by the Rivers State Government against Saipem SPA, Saipem Nigeria and others”.

Adekunbi said Saipem Nigeria Limited needs “a more influential lawyer/law firm to prevent a potential huge payout to the Rivers State Government and without a doubt, I believe that my law firm, Wole Olanipekun & Co, can help in this regard.

She added: “A quick research about Wole Olanipekun & Co., will show that the law firm is the leading litigation firm that has helped other multinationals in sensitive, highly political matters. It will also reveal that the presence of our leading partner, Chief Olanipekun SAN, OFR, in the matter will significantly switch things in favour of Saipem.

“Chief Olanipekun is currently the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, which is the highest ruling body in the Nigerian legal profession, made up of Supreme Court judges, Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judges of all State High Courts including Rivers State High Court. In other words, Chief Olanipekun is the head of the entire legal profession in Nigeria.”

Ajumogobia’s response

Ajumogobia, in his letter to Wole Olanipekun & Co., seeking a retraction of claims made by one of its Partners over the $130 million Rivers State Government vs Saipem SPA, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited and Ors case, demanded an apology.

Ajumogobia described Adekunbi Ogunde’s letter as ‘shocking and appalling’ while expressing disappointment that such a letter could come from Olanipekun’s chambers. He further sought an apology from Olanipekun chambers and a retraction of the letter sent to Saipem SA & Saipem Nigeria Limited within 7 days of the receipt of the letter.

The letter partly reads: “My sentiments about the unfortunate but unmistakable allusion to ‘influence’ with “Justices of the Supreme Court, Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judges” with whom you happen to serve on certain bodies in the legal profession, with regard to a matter before a court, is better left unsaid.

“Suffice it to say that the attached letter, is in my opinion, tantamount to gross misconduct of the worst kind. “For the record, our mandatory Rules of Professional Conduct expressly prohibit self-advertising and solicitation by Nigerian legal practitioners. “That I and my firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke were retained in the matter, was a matter of public record and was personally known to you and your firm, since you had asked me about the matter during our UNILAG Law Faculty Alumni dinner at Harbour point in February.

“The attached email from your firm also contains false and misleading statements with several defamatory imputations of and concerning myself and my firm. “In the circumstances, we demand within 7 days of the date of this letter, a written apology to the firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke from Wole Olanipekun & Co, for this most deplorable conduct of Adekunbi Ogunde and your firm. “In addition, we demand that Wole Olanipekun & Co sends a letter to Saipem top management to retract your said letter.

The retraction and a copy of the apology to my firm must be copied to the top management of Saipem SA and the same recipients as the original email, namely, Caio Francesco”. However, in a letter dated June 24, 2022, Olanipekun’s law firm dissociated itself from Adekunbi’s letter, saying it was sent without the firm’s consent. The firm said it would take internal measures “to address and redress this very unfortunate situation”.

It added, “Our Principal, without being immodest, has never been known to indulge himself in the type of practice portrayed in the letter under reference.

He is a very sober and humble person, and we believe learned silk, H. Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, OFR can attest to this. He stands for the best in the profession, in terms of ethics, honour, integrity, discipline, character and carriage.” The disclaimer from Olanipekun & Co., addressed to Francesco Caio of Saipem and copied to Ajumogobia, was signed by Messrs James Adesulu and Quam Owolabi Bisiriyu.

NBA’s demand

Afterwards, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in July, demanded that Olanipekun step down from his current position as the chair of the Body of Benchers, a top regulatory body of Nigeria’s legal profession.

The NBA’s demand followed its petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) seeking the sanction of a partner in Olanipekun’s law firm, Adekunbi Ogunde, over allegation of professional misconduct. In the petition, the NBA also requests the LPDC to determine possible culpability of Olanipekun and other partners of the law firm in the action.

Following the petition, the NBA, in a letter signed by its then president, Olumide Akpata, asked Olanipekun to step down from his position as the Body of Bencher’s chairman to allow for the emplacement of an interim leadership of the BOB, in order “to enable the LPDC carry out this particular assignment, amongst others, without coming under an undue suspicion of impartiality.”

Latest NBA demand

Barely 24 hours to the last week call to bar ceremony, the incumbent President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has again brought the issue to the fore with a letter written

to Olanipekun, calling on him to step aside and allow the Vice Chairman of the BOB, former Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter-Odili (rtd), to preside at Tuesday’s event. The letter reads in part: “Mr Chairman, I did not mince words about the devastating effect of that email on our noble profession of law and by virtue of the strategic position of this Body in showcasing the crème-de-la-crème of the legal profession in Nigeria, this Body must acquit itself of any complicity, albeit after the fact, in any act of professional misconduct. “In the circumstances therefore, and given the need for an urgent remedial action, I adopt the letter by my immediate predecessor-inoffice dated 22nd July, 2022 and call for its immediate consideration. “I also humbly call on the Chairman to immediately yield to the Vice-Chairman of this Body – Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili, JSC, rtd., to preside over the Call-to-Bar ceremony scheduled for 6th and 7th December, 2022. “We owe the younger generation of not only lawyers, but Nigerians, honest and sincere mentorship. To allow the status quo to remain in spite of the colossal damage that has been done to the conscience of this nation – the legal profession, is to abdicate our responsibility to the nation”. The NBA president later boyotted the call- to- bar ceremony in protest against Olanipekun’s refusal to resign from office.

BOB’s response to NBA’s demand

Reacting to the NBA letter, the Body of Benchers has frowned at the use of social media by the Bar to circulate official sensitive documents of in-house communication among members of the body.

The body, in a statement, cleared the air on why the letter by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), requesting the BOB Chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), not to preside over the last Call-to-Bar ceremonies during which 4711 new lawyers were admitted into the profession was not debated.

It said the letter was not debated at the body’s December 5 meeting meant to finalise arrangements for the Call-to-Bar ceremonies because it (the letter) was delivered late at the BOB headquarters in Abuja. It added that members did not consider the issue when it was raised by Maikyau because they were not in receipt of the letter and the Chairman, to whom it was directed, was not afforded the opportunity to respond to the letter before the NBA President brought it up.

In the statement issued by BOB’s Secretary, Daniel Tela, it was stated that apart from the fact that the NBA’s letter was addressed personally to its Chairman, it was not an item on the agenda of the meeting which had been scheduled since November 14. It added that the letter had been published on the social media before it was received at the BOB headquarters at exactly 9:32 am on December 5, the day of the meeting, hence, it was not ripe for discussion.

“It was therefore, resolved that the matter be taken at the emergency meeting of the Body scheduled to take place in January 2023 at a date to be communicated to members”, the statement added.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior members of the wig and gown have expressed divergent views on the propriety of NBA’s demand on Olanipekun. In a joint statement, a former Publicity Secretary of NBA, Muritala Oladimeji Abdul -Rasheed (SAN) and a former Attorney General of Oyo State, Ojo Adebayo (SAN), faulted the demand.

Their statement partly reads: “We read with shock, amazement and deep concern for the legal profession the letter of the NBA President, Y.C. Maikyau, OON, SAN, dated December 4, 2022 and unwieldy titled “A call to salvage the image, reputation and integrity of the Body of Benchers and legal profession and for the call-to- Bar ceremony scheduled for 6th and 7th December, 2022 to be presided over by Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili JSC, Rtd, Vice Chairman, Body of Benchers”. “The letter was directly sent to the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, and copied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola GCON, all Life Benchers as well as all Benchers.

The letter was also leaked to the press before service was effected on the addressee.

“In the said letter, the NBA President revisited with sadistic relish the apparently settled matter regarding an email written by an erstwhile partner in Chief Wole Olanipekun law firm, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde, which had attracted public odium and was already looked into and decided upon by the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee.

“The lawyer at the centre of the storm, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde, had come out openly to admit that the letter she wrote, which unduly solicited for patronage from a foreign multinational was a zealous, unilateral and thoughtless action of her own accord without the authorization of the chamber she worked for.

“Ms. Adekunbi resigned her appointment and tendered apology for embarrassing her employer and even went to the extent of recusing herself from practice for unspecified number of years.

“The LPDC had set up a Committee to look into the matter especially in relation to the culpability or otherwise of the other Partners in the chamber and the Committee after due evaluation of the petition written by Martins Aikpoko, Esq , on the instructions of Olumide Akpata decided that there was no prima facie case against Chief Olanipekun and the other partners in the chamber, the matter being solely a case of an unauthorized lawyer acting on her own volition.

“Viewed against the above background, the NBA’s President’s letter resuscitating this matter and reverencing social media comments that fit into his jaundiced opinion asking Chief Olanipekun to recuse himself from presiding at the Call-to-Bar ceremony of the new wigs slated for December 6th and 7th 2022 in Abuja is a gross misnomer, to say the least, and constitutes a confirmation of destructive politicking and perfidious infighting within the NBA.

“The latest development in the saga is a classic example of how malcontent decision by a few disgruntled element, disguising under a single potentate, can lead to invidious resuscitation of a settled case.

“Honestly speaking, no matter the angle with which we view this matter, there could only be the ineluctable conclusion that Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, is being maliciously persecuted for a concocted misdeed”. Also reacting, another silk, Jibrin Okutepa said: “As far as I am concerned, NBA is chasing shadows instead of the substance. We are lawyers. No lawyer is to be prosecuted by letters.

“NBA should take advantage of the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee Rules 2020 and file an originating application before LPDC if it believes it has evidence of the alleged professional misconduct against Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN. When that is done, then, I will believe that the Association means business. We will then see how LPDC will handle the matter.

“Resorting to letters of advice on social media is doing more damage to the image of the legal profession. I support processes that follow due process. I will not support anything that will embarrass the legal profession, if not properly and rightly, done as required by law.”

In his own submissions Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) said: “You don’t ask anybody to take steps on an issue he is ignorant of. I believe that the President of the Bar should have contacted Olanipekun even though the subject matter of the crisis is worrisome to some of us. “All the same, it is always good to follow procedure. He should have asked him what his comment on the issues was. He should have listened to him before asking him to step down.

That the letter was written at all was worrisome because of speculations behind the move by some lawyers to the bench. It is worrisome when you see this kind of accusation. Everybody must have a fair hearing”.

However, lending their voice to the NBA’s call for Olanipekun’s resignation from the BOB, a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria under the auspices of the Justice Reform Project (JRP) have asked Olanipekun to relinquish his position as Chairman, Body of Benchers (BOB), over the allegation of professional misconduct involving his law firm.

The statement by the JRP dated 29th July, 2022 urged Olanipekun to “step down from his position as Chairman of the Body of Benchers to enable investigations to be concluded with the requisite confidence”. It said the “self-recusal would ordinarily not be a mark of culpability, but it would be a matter of responsibility and honour”. It noted further that “The learned silk’s (Mr Olanipekun’s) continued stay in office is, consequently, an indiscretion that will come at a cost to the integrity of our profession”.

The senior lawyers dismissed Olanipekun’s narrative of witchhunting or ulterior motives, saying it was capable of soiling the legal profession’s image. “The innuendos in the learned silk’s speech at the Call-to-Bar ceremony, suggesting that opposing views were indicative of a ‘pull him down syndrome’, can only reinforce the call for his resignation, even though a formal complaint against him has not been lodged.”

The JRP which was founded in 2019 during the controversial removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, added that, “The factual inconsistencies regarding the delivery” of Ms Ogunde’s “letter are also a relatively small matter.

“The NBA leadership has done its job. Their actions have marked a new era in the enforcement of ethical standards in the legal profession and we must all stand behind the NBA to ensure the integrity of our profession,” the JRP said.

