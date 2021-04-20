Alleged misconduct: FUOYE  Governing Council suspends  Sch.Registrar 

The management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has announced the suspension of the school’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya over alleged misconduct.

A statement on Tuesday made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, by the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Wole Balogun, disclosed that Odusanya was suspended by the Governing Council headed by Dr. Mohammed Yahuza.

The suspension, according to the statement, would allow for proper investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled against him over irregularities in recent appointments.

The statement further revealed that

Odusanya’s suspension was conveyed to him in a letter dated April, 20, 2021 and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina. The letter was also copied to all appropriate quarters of the university community.

When contacted, the embattled Registrar confirmed the suspension, saying he has received the letter .

“I have been given the letter. I received it today when I got to the office and I have no further comment on this issue,” Odusanya said.

