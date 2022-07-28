Alleged Misconduct: Hypocrisy has taken over legal profession –NBA President, Akpata

The outgoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Olumide Akpata yesterday expressed disappointment at the “hypocrisy and double standards” in the legal profession. Akpata was reacting to the silence of the Body of Benchers (BoB) on the NBA’s letter demanding that Chairman Wole Olanipekun (SAN) recuse himself while a petition on professional misconduct against a partner in his law firm is being entertained. Akpata had submitted a petition dated July 20 to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) demanding the prosecution of Adekunbi Ogunde, a partner in the law firm of Olanipekun citing unprofessional conduct.

The BoB met in Abuja on Tuesday but did not discuss the NBA’s letter. Akpata told Barrister NG: “I requested the secretary to bring to the attention of all members the content of the letter and also ensure that it is listed as one of the matters for discussion at the meeting. I don’tthinkthesecretaryneed-ed more notice than that but I won’t blame the secretary, obviously, he was directed not to do that.”

“I also got hard copies of the same letter to the meeting and requested that each member be given a copy for the meeting. The secretary again didn’t do that because obviously he was directed not to do that. NBA officers delivered copies of the letter to the BoB secretary and requested him to avail every BoB member with a copy even though I have spoken to most of them and they confirmed the receipt of my email but the secretary didn’t do as requested.

“Nobody at the meeting raised the issue. I was present from the beginning of the meeting to the end and I had no intention of raising the issue because as far as I’m concerned, I have done my duty. “There is nothing personal between me and Chief Olanipekun. I have no problem with him. I have just done my job but in that meeting, there were at least four past NBA Presidents, Okpoko (SAN), Usoro (SAN), Mahmood (SAN), and Okocha (SAN) were present physically while JB Daudu (SAN), Alegeh (SAN) and Okey Wali (SAN) were virtually present, raising the number to seven. The Chief Justices of Nigeria, present and retired were all sitting in that room. At least 95% of them have seen the letter and know of the letter but not one person in the four hours of that meeting brought it up. I could have brought it up but I decided to see to the end so that we understand why our country is where it is. All of those men, leading lights of the legal profession, no one raised it.” He added: “All that is asked is ‘Chief Olanipekun recuse yourself, stand aside while this matter is being considered.” Akpata further said: “They were calling me before the meeting, and asking, ‘what are we going to do?’, ‘Wole is wrong’, ‘Wole this… Wole that’, and I agreed with them. I wrote the letter as required by my job, but all of them kept mute at the meeting. That is our system, hypocrisy and double standards all the way. “There cannot be two standards in the land. You cannot be a judge in your own case, end of the story.

