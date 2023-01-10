Alleged Misconduct: Immigration dismisses four, sanctions 32 others

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that four of its personnel have been dismissed, while 32 others punished for various offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct.

The disclosure was made in a statement, Tuesday, by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme.

According to the statement, the affected officials, 14 of whom suffered demotion in ranks, had appeared before an orderly room trial panel set up by the agency to consider their cases.

“As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

“Four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while 2 were redeployed to other locations. 11 were issued warning letters and 1 was compulsorily retired.

“According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned,” it said.

