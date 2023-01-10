immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Alleged Misconduct: Immigration dismisses four, sanctions 32 others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that four of its personnel have been dismissed, while 32 others punished for various offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct.

The disclosure was made in a statement, Tuesday, by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme.

According to the statement, the affected officials, 14 of whom suffered demotion in ranks, had appeared before an orderly room trial panel set up by the agency to consider their cases.

“As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

“Four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while 2 were redeployed to other locations. 11 were issued warning letters and 1 was compulsorily retired.

“According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned,” it said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.   Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on […]

Matawelle)
News

Kankara School Boys’ Abduction: Matawalle Vindicated

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In an audio clips in Hausa language, between Awulu,the leader of the bandits that allegedly kidnapped the Kankara school boys and former chairman of Jibia Local Government In Katsina, the bandits commander admitted that the group collected N30M from the state government. Whereas the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said money did not exchange […]
News

Police repel attack, rescue 24 kidnap victims in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau Zamfara

Police Command has succeeded in repelling a coordinated attack by bandits in Gungurawa village under Bungudu Local Government Area of the state Friday night, as 24 kidnapped victims were rescued by the joint operatives after a serious gun battle.   Parading the rescued victims by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana who was represented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica