Alleged Misconduct: NBA’s letter to Olanipekun sparks outrage

The allegation of “professional misconduct” levelled against the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the weekend has sparked outrage and concern among senior lawyers.

The NBA President Olumide Akpata had submitted a petition dated July 20 to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), demanding the prosecution of Adekunbi Ogunde, a partner in the law firm of Wole Olanipekun citing unprofessional conduct.

Akpata demanded that Olanipekun step down as the BOB boss to pave the way for the investigation of Ms Adekunbi Ogunde.

In the letter, the association said since its ex-NBA President shares a working relationship with the lawyer, there may be a conflict of interest.

Ogunde was reported to have in June admitted to sending an email to SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria Limited soliciting a brief.

The Rivers State Government had earlier preferred charges against SAPIEM over allegations of $130 million fraud.

Despite being aware that the law firm of Henry Ajumogobia (SAN) is handling the matter, Ogunde asked SAIPEM to consider hiring Olanipekun & Co, adding that the founder has more “influence” with judges across all courts.

In the petition, NBA asked the commission to consider whether the partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. are not liable to be disciplined alongside Ogunde.

Reacting to the NBA’s letter to Olanipekun, Yomi Aliyu (SAN) alleged the persecution of Yoruba lawyers by the NBA hierarchy.

He said: “No Yoruba son shall ever be made a sacrificial lamb like it was done to Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN). Call it what you like, tribalism. Yes! What an insult. We are Yoruba before we are Nigerians.”

But Jubrin Okutepa (SAN) launched a scathing attack on Aliyu for referring to the trial of Kelajaye.

Okutepa, an LPDC prosecutor, said: “I really don’t think it is fair to rake up Kunle Kelajaye’s prosecution before the LPDC as an ethics agenda. That will be the most unfortunate thing to do coming as it were from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“The petition that led to the prosecution of Mr Kelajaye was not initiated outside Yoruba land. I prosecuted that complaint after due investigations and a prima facie case of professional misconduct was made.

“I have no regrets about the prosecution. If we are not careful we the leaders of the Bar will completely ruin this profession. I have no comment on the decision of the NBA under subject of discussion. But to bring the case of Kunle Kalejaye as persecution of Yoruba lawyers is with due respect a statement not to be made concerning the prosecution of Kunle Kalejaye.”

In a statement, ex-Deputy Director General of the Nigerian Law School Prof. Ernest Ojukwu (SAN) described the statement attributed to Aliyu as a comment deserving of disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Olanipekun, Ajumogobia said the move was in breach of essential mandatory rules.

It was reported that Olanipekun has since apologised to Ajumogobia, stating that he never approved the email sent by Ogunde.

Ogunde was also reported to have apologised to Ajumogobia for the embarrassment, blaming her action on exuberance.

