Alleged Misconduct: Police Commission okays dismissal of 7 officers

After due consideration of petitions bordering on alleged gross misconduct, the Police Service Commission (PSC), said it has approved the dismissal of seven senior police officers.

The commission also approved the reduction in rank of 10 other police officers, includ ing a Chief Superintendent and a Deputy Superintendent. A statement, yesterday, by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were taken at the ongoing 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission expected to end on Thursday.

“The dismissed Officers were, one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police

ASP). A Superintendent of Police (SP) was also retired in public interest. “The Commission’s Plenary Meeting presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd) considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission totaling 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

“The Commission reduced the ranks of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), three Superintendents of Police SP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).The Commission further reduced the ranks of four Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors.

“Ten senior Police Officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, a Superintendent and two Deputy Superintendents were given the punishment of severe reprimand. Five Assistant Superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand,” Ani said.

He further disclosed that: “Thirteen Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning, while four officers were exonerated.

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression. Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

“She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.”

