Metro & Crime

Alleged Misconduct: Police Commission okays dismissal of 7 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Taiwo Jimoh, Lagos Comment(0)

…10 others suffer rank reduction

 

After due consideration of petitions bordering on alleged gross misconduct, the Police Service Commission (PSC), said it has approved the dismissal of seven senior police officers.

 

The commission also approved the reduction in rank of 10 other police officers, includ ing a Chief Superintendent and a Deputy Superintendent. A statement, yesterday, by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were taken at the ongoing 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission expected to end on Thursday.

 

“The dismissed Officers were, one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police

ASP). A Superintendent of Police (SP) was also retired in public interest. “The Commission’s Plenary Meeting presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd) considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission totaling 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

 

“The Commission reduced the ranks of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), three Superintendents of Police  SP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).The Commission further reduced the ranks of four Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors.

 

“Ten senior Police Officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, a Superintendent and two Deputy Superintendents were given the punishment of severe reprimand. Five Assistant Superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand,” Ani said.

 

He further disclosed that: “Thirteen Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning, while four officers were exonerated.

 

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression. Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

 

“She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Blogger risks jail term in UK for defaming Olukoya, MFM GO

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queens Bench Division of a UK high court of justice has threatened to jail Maureen Badejo, a UK-based blogger, if she fails to obey an existing court judgement of the court against her in favour of Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). In an order titled ‘Notice to […]
Metro & Crime

Encomiums As Emmanuel gifts Udung Uko Council first tarred road since creation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Communities in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have heaved a sigh of relief following the inauguration of a 9-kilometre road from Eyotai to EyoAbasi in Oron Local Government Area, with a 3-kilometre spur to Edikor. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who described the Akwa Ibom State […]
Metro & Crime

Three injured in Ogun gas explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Three people were critically injured yesterday when a gas cylinder exploded in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred about 8am on Folagbade Road, Ijebu-Ode.   The explosion involved a tricycle, three motorcycles and a Honda SUV. A witness said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder belonging to one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica