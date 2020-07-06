News

Alleged misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Monday, announced the dismissal of 10 senior officers from the Force over alleged cases of misconduct.
The Commission also reduced the rank of eight others over related offences.
Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the Commission took the decision at its 8th Plenary Meeting, which spanned three weeks and ended on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
“The dismissed officers were one Superintendent of Police (SP), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP),” Ani said.
According to him: “A deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were reduced in rank, a decision which also affected four Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police.
“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 Officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two Officers are to receive Letters of advice while eleven were exonerated.
“The Commission in Plenary looked into eighty three disciplinary cases which included 18 appeals and petitions,” Ani said.
NewTelegraph recalls that the Commission had also at the Plenary approved the promotions of 6,618 senior Police officers including one AIG to DIG, four CPs to AIG and three DCPs to CPs.

