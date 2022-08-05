News

Alleged Misconduct: SANs berate NBA President over ‘disrespectful’ letter to Olanipekun

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Three members of the Inner Bar have criticized the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, over his ‘disrespectful’ handling of the issue involving a past president of the Bar and Chairman, Body of Benchers (BOB), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on the alleged infraction of a partner in his chamber, Adekunbi Ogunde. Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), Chief Bennbella Anachebe (SAN) and Chief Samuel Okutepa (SAN) expressed their displeasure at the way the issue was handled by Akpata, saying he ought to first reach out to Olanipekun and other elders of the Bar before turning the matter into a media circus. Ahamba said: “You don’t ask anybody to take steps on an issue he is ignorant of. I believe that the President of the Bar should have contacted Chief Olanipekun even though the subject matter of the crisis is worrisome to some of us.

“All the same, it is always good to follow procedure. He should have asked him what his comment on the issues is. He should have listened to him before asking him to step down. That the letter was written at all was worrisome because of speculations behind the move by some lawyers to the bench. It is worrisome when you see this kind of accusation. Everybody must have a fair hearing”. Anachebe argued that Akpata’s letter to Olanipekun was written with underlining mischief. He said: “It was not supposed to have been written being mindful of his status without hearing from him first. I will think as a former President of the Bar; he ought to have made personal contact with him alongside other senior members of the Bar.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki inaugurates c’ttee on science, tech devt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, inaugurated Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon- led Edo State Science, Technology and Innovation Committee with a charge to develop a strategy that will make the state a hub for science, technology and innovation in the country. Obaseki, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s gas revenue hits N119.4bn amid rising prices

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Nigeria earned N119.4 billion from gas sales in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), according to data from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The high revenue is a result of the rising prices of energy products because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.   Thefigurerepresents64.32 per cent as the nation earned N72.64 […]
News

Abuja-Kaduna train services resume after suspected terror attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS). Services on the railway route were suspended after an attack on a section of the 186-kilometer track. In a statement on Friday night, NRC announced the resumption of operations, following repairs of the damaged portions of the railway. “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica